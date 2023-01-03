Fidelis Cybersecurity Platforms Added to the DoD ESI Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Cybersecurity, a portfolio company of Skyview Capital, today announced its platforms have been added to the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) program as part of Carahsoft Technology Corp.’s most recent award. This will make it easier and faster for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) to expedite threat detection, hunting, and response in hybrid environments with Fidelis Cybersecurity technologies.

Fidelis Cybersecurity platforms help organizations protect, detect, deceive, respond and neutralize advanced threats through seamless and integrated security operations. Fidelis Elevate®, an open and active eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, and Fidelis CloudPassage Halo®, a unified cloud security and compliance platform, help customers see deeper into their environments, detect and respond to threats faster, improve threat hunting, enable continuous risk assessment, and ensure security and compliance.

“The addition of Fidelis Cybersecurity to Carahsoft’s ESI BPA is a significant milestone in our pursuit of supporting the DoD’s evolving IT advancements,” said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who leads the Fidelis team at Carahsoft. “We are thrilled to work with Fidelis Cybersecurity and our trusted resellers to extend access to critical proactive cyber defense solutions that help the DoD stay secure against threat actors.”

The DoD and other agencies use contract vehicles including the DoD ESI and the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule to access and procure products and services from companies such as Fidelis Cybersecurity. The DoD ESI program is designed to streamline procurement and reporting by offering DoD customers with discounts based off GSA Schedule Contract pricing through negotiated Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs). Awarded ESI BPAs are the Department of Defense’s preferred method of IT procurement in accordance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) Section 208.74.

Added to the DoD ESI are:

Fidelis Elevate ® , comprised of Fidelis Network ® (NDR), Fidelis Endpoint ® (EDR), and Fidelis Deception ®

Fidelis Cybersecurity solutions are available for purchase under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-22-A-0082 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F. For more information, contact the Fidelis team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Fidelis@carahsoft.com.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative

The DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI) is a joint initiative to maximize DoD buying power and take advantage of the significant cost savings and management efficiencies that result from acquiring and managing commercially available software on a DoD-wide basis. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be located at www.esi.mil.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for many of our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity, the industry innovator in open, active XDR and proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern IT environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. Fidelis Cybersecurity is dedicated to helping clients become stronger and more secure. Fidelis Cybersecurity is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fidelissecurity.com.