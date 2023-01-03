Aeva and Plus Showcase Next Generation Design for PlusDrive Highly Automated Trucking Solution with Aeries II 4D LiDAR

CUPERTINO, Calif. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, and Plus, a global provider of autonomous driving solutions, today announced the unveiling of a design for the next generation PlusDrive highly automated driving solution integrated with Aeva’s Aeries™ II 4D LiDAR™ sensor. The truck will be unveiled in Aeva’s booth at CES 2023 (#6001, LVCC – West Hall).

“ Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides Plus’s state-of-the-art long range perception with valuable instant velocity detection which will help expand the capabilities of our highly automated trucks,” said Tim Daly, Chief Architect and Co-founder of Plus. “ We look forward to furthering our partnership with Aeva and demonstrating our latest vehicle design equipped with Aeries II at CES as we ramp up our global deployment of highly automated trucks.”

Aeva and Plus have been collaborating since 2019 to equip and validate Plus’s autonomous trucking solutions with Aeva’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR. Today’s announcement builds on the partnership that was announced in 2021 where Plus will use Aeva’s 4D LiDAR sensors to augment the long-range perception system in Plus’s automated driving products.

Because heavy duty trucks take much longer to stop than passenger cars, they need to detect safety-critical objects, place them in lanes, and assign an accurate velocity at very long ranges. Aeva’s high performance 4D LiDAR senses precise velocity and position for each point which helps Plus trucks sense their environment clearly at long ranges, shorten response time in safety-critical situations, and address edge cases such as objects that traditional 3D LiDAR and other sensors on the vehicle may miss.

“ Today’s announcement is a milestone in our partnership which gives Plus access to the unparalleled performance of our Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor,” said Mina Rezk, Co-founder and CTO at Aeva. “ Plus is deploying safe automated commercial vehicle technology and we are pleased to work with them on the design for their next generation production vehicles.”

About Plus

Plus is a global leader in the autonomous driving revolution, with award-winning high-performance full-stack driverless technology. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022, Plus is the only autonomous trucking technology company with customers operating its product on the road today. Working with one of the largest fleet companies in the U.S., vehicle manufacturers and others, Plus is making trucking safer, more fuel efficient, and more sustainable. Plus has received a number of industry accolades’ industry awards and distinctions for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company, Insider, Consumer Electronics, FreightWaves, AUVSI, and others. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.