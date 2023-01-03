Stern Pinball Celebrates Sixty Years of James Bond

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc. officially reveals a special one-of-a-kind pinball machine celebrating 60 years of the iconic, genre-defining James Bond films. The highly collectible James Bond 007 60th Anniversary Limited Edition pinball machine highlights the entire franchise of 25 films, all James Bond actors, villains, and henchmen.

Stern Pinball’s James Bond 007 60th Anniversary Limited Edition pinball machines will immerse players in the history of 007. Limited to 500 machines globally, the rare 60th Anniversary Limited Edition offers players a one-of-a-kind pinball experience. Control the chaos from Oddjob’s kinetic spinning disc hat as you battle villains and utilize special gadgets. Survive tactical precision shots against 10 drop targets as you start Mission Multiball mayhem. Escape SPECTRE’s evil henchmen as you navigate pinballs through 4 fast-flowing optical spinners. Like a hidden gadget from Q Branch, learn your assignments through a custom LCD screen located inside the playfield and watch your high scores rack up on the unique classic-style mechanical score reels.

Log into our award-winning Insider Connected™ system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests. Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through Location Leaderboards, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/.

Commemorating this exclusive pinball machine, the James Bond 007 60th Anniversary Limited Edition includes the official James Bond 007 pinball topper, an exclusive full-color mirrored backglass inspired by 60 years of James Bond, custom high gloss and powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, an exclusive Union Jack pinball shooter knob, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern Chairman Gary Stern and President & CEO Seth Davis.

“For the ultimate James Bond fan, we wanted to celebrate 60 years of this beloved film franchise in style. Partnering with EON Productions/Danjaq, MGM Studios and Aston Martin, we created a timeless pinball experience,” said Gary Stern, Chairman. “Get connected today and become a legend.”

Pricing and Availability:

60th Anniversary Limited Edition: CONTACT OFFICIAL STERN RESELLERS FOR PRICE

James Bond 007 pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. Pro and Premium Editions are available at the 007Store.com

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About EON Productions/Danjaq

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/ Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. For more information, visit 007.com & 007Store.com

About Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS and DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 55 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc.

2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment, a move that led to Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team and commenced new era for the iconic British marque.

About MGM Studios

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and distribution of film and television content globally. The company owns one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content. In addition, MGM has investments in domestic and international television channels, including MGM-branded channels.

