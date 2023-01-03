Morse Micro and AzureWave Deliver the World’s Smallest Wi-Fi HaLow Module

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES2023 – Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi® for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with AzureWave Technologies, Inc., a worldwide leading provider of wireless connectivity and image processing solutions. Paving the way for broad implementation of Wi-Fi HaLow in Internet of Things (IoT) environments, the partnership sees AzureWave design and manufacture two Wi-Fi HaLow modules, including a new 13mm x 13mm module, the smallest in the market.

Leveraging FCC-certified reference designs, the two module designs are anchored by Morse Micro’s MM6108 microchip. The MM6108 is the industry’s smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, providing 10x the range of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

“Wi-Fi HaLow continues to gain momentum in the IoT ecosystem, and our collaboration with AzureWave builds on this energy as we scale and accelerate the deployment of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions worldwide,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “By joining forces, Morse Micro and AzureWave are poised to design and deliver best-in-class Wi-Fi HaLow solutions that will enrich existing communication modules in a broad range of IoT and consumer electronics applications.”

“As a leading wireless module maker, AzureWave provides design and manufacturing services that ultimately shorten the customer’s development process and time to market, enabling the end-products to be more compact, value-added and extremely low power,” said Gary Cheng, president and chief executive officer at AzureWave Technologies, Inc. “Our partnership with Morse Micro demonstrates the continued global demand for Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, and it provides the opportunity to rapidly scale Wi-Fi HaLow for countless IoT devices.”

Both the 13mm x 13mm module and 14mm x 18.5mm module are available for purchase directly via AzureWave. In addition, Morse Micro is currently developing evaluation platforms that incorporate these modules for customers.

Meet with us at CES 2023

Join us face-to-face in Morse Micro’s private suite at the Venetian Hotel. Book a meeting with us to discuss this product: https://www.morsemicro.com/ces/

About AzureWave Technologies, Inc

AzureWave Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide leading provider of wireless connectivity and image processing solutions. Our ultra-small wireless modules and digital camera modules could be extensively applied in personal and industrial computers, mobile and internet devices, consumer electronics, home appliances, automotive components, manufacturing facilities and more. www.azurewave.com

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200m in capital raised to date, the company is the largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company in the world. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/