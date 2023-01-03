Logitech Products Now Verified for Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Accessory Program

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Engineered for Intel® Evo™ verification for multiple Logitech mice and keyboards. In partnership with Intel and through rigorous testing, these Logitech peripherals now meet the strict reliability, interoperability and security requirements for the Intel Evo verification.

“It is a major accomplishment for Logitech to have our most important enterprise and consumer products verified for Intel® Evo™,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager, personal workspace solutions at Logitech. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering the best user experiences and addressing IT department concerns related to the interoperability, stability and security between PCs and our hardware products.”

Engineered for Intel® Evo™ sets the standard for exceptional PC accessories and ensures both consumers and enterprises alike have great experiences with their Intel® Evo™ laptops. Verified products are engineered and tested to meet or exceed strict Intel requirements for real-world features and performance and can help optimize communication, entertainment and productivity.

“I’m excited that the Engineered for Intel Evo program is expanding to include key human interface devices like mice and keyboards for laptops,” said Eric Mclaughlin, General Manager and Vice President, Wireless Solutions Group at Intel. “As a global leader in this domain, Logitech is a natural collaborator to verify their devices for this program, further extending Intel’s goal to work with industry leaders to deliver great experiences to Intel Evo laptop users.”

Logitech for Business products

MX Keys for Business

MX Master 3 for Business

MX Keys Combo for Business

MX Master 3S for Business

MX Anywhere 3 for Business

MX Keys Mini for Business

MX Keys Mini Combo for Business

MX Keys Combo for Business | Gen 2

Signature M650 for Business

Lift for Business

Logitech products

MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse

MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse

MX Keys Keyboard

MX Keys Mini Keyboard

M650 Wireless Mouse

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

Pricing and Availability

The MX Keys for Business, MX Master 3S for Business, MX Anywhere 3 for Business, MX Keys Mini for Business, MX Keys Combo for Business | Gen 2, Signature M650 for Business and Lift for Business are available for enterprises. Please contact your local reseller or visit Logitech.com/business.

MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse, MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse, MX Keys Keyboard, MX Keys Mini Keyboard, M650 Wireless Mouse and Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse are available at Logitech.com or from global retailers.

