Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Health at Home

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, today announced a partnership with Care Daily, a software technology company with AI-based Caregiver services for senior care, to bring integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences.

Patients are now, more than ever, extremely receptive to personal health management solutions. The consumerization and democratization of healthcare gained significant momentum prior to the pandemic and COVID-19 has further accelerated this trend. The partnership between Wellvii and Care Daily will let users take control of their wellbeing with self-monitoring and give them an enhanced view into their overall health.

“The core devices of the myWellvii Platform; the Wellvii MVS1, Wellvii Go wearable, and Wellvii Weight scale in conjunction with the Care Daily’s AI and IoT platform will enable a comprehensive solution for families to measure their health and wellness and improve their well-being.” Mark Khachaturian, PhD CEO of Wellvii.

“Care Daily has commercialized the most advanced AI Caregiver intelligence which, until today, has primarily captured data from ambient sensors in homes to learn lifestyle patterns, trends, and activities of daily living,” said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. “Integrating Wellvii’s core devices with our AI Caregiver services unifies the lifestyle trends in the home with the biometric trends from the resident’s body, providing an unparalleled understanding of how this person is truly doing. Senior care solutions providers are excited about the opportunity to bring these differentiated services to market under their own brands.”

Both companies are in discussions with major providers to trial the combined technology in homes. Top use cases include senior care and chronic care management.

About Wellvii

Wellvii enables the delivery of healthcare at any address through its all in one comprehensive, clinically validated, connected device that measures 11 vital parameters from the finger, including an oscillometric blood pressure finger cuff. Wellvii also introduces a comprehensive wellness scoring system including the first at-home “stress test” using its proprietary fitness challenge. For more information about the myWellvii platform, click here.

1The Wellvii MVS is not a medical device and cannot be used for clinical applications in the USA. The Wellvii VitalDetect has CE Mark clearance as a Class IIa medical device in Europe. For more information on the Wellvii VitalDetect for Europe, click here. Wellvii has 60 patents issued (57 US, 2 UK, 1 EU).

About Care Daily

Care Daily is the only white-label home health AI and IoT SaaS that deeply personalizes the delivery of senior care through large brands. Care Daily is backed by the NIA, and the company’s award-winning AI Caregiver software intelligence is the first to achieve scientific validation for senior care assistive services in homes. Care Daily’s AI Caregiver personality and services are uniquely configurable by partners for maximum differentiation against other brands and solutions providers. The intelligence detects falls in real-time, uncovers hidden health problems, and brings families and professional caregivers together to care for seniors. Care Daily’s white-labeled solutions are utilized by some of the largest brands to quickly deploy and continually enhance personalized healthcare services for seniors in homes and communities. To learn more, visit www.CareDaily.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn.