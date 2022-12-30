Savannah Technical College Expands Use of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Throughout The Technical College System of Georgia

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part of the Technical College System of Georgia, Savannah Technical College is utilizing the system’s master service agreement (MSA) with YuJa, Inc. to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. The MSA simplifies the procurement process, enabling all colleges in the system to purchase a license to use the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

The institution will benefit from an all-in-one tool to securely create, edit, and manage video and media content that also integrates with Blackboard, its learning management system. In addition to the Video Platform, the institution is using the Blackboard Collaborate Connector for integrated video management and lecture capture capabilities. The Video Platform provides capabilities in lecture capture, auto-captioning, adaptive bitrate streaming, and more to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

“YuJa has worked with institutions in the Technical College System of Georgia for years, and we’re excited for Savannah Technical College to see the full advantages of the YuJa Video Platform, as well as continuing to expand ed-tech tools across the system,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT SAVANNAH TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Savannah Technical College serves Coastal Georgia with quality, market-driven technical education with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties. Serving more than 4,500 credit students each semester, Savannah Tech offers nearly 150 different instructional programs in Aviation Technology, Business and Professional Services, Industrial Technology, and Health Sciences in addition to Adult Education classes, industry-specific training and continuing education. The college is a vibrant member of the Technical College System of Georgia.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.