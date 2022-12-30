Zenoss, Louisiana Technology Group Partner To Deliver AIOps Full-Stack Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced a key partnership with Louisiana Technology Group (LATG), a leading provider of superior information technology solutions and products for government agencies, municipalities, school systems, and corporate clients.

From mission-critical national security government projects to the implementation of new desktop strategies for university systems, to 24/7/365 managed security services, LATG has partnered with Zenoss to ensure its clients have complete visibility and awareness across their IT infrastructure and that their IT services and applications are always on.

"Digital transformation has changed IT forever, and our customers look to us for innovative solutions that will help them manage their modern environments," said Tony Romanos, co-founder of LATG. "This partnership will help us jointly deliver advanced monitoring and observability capabilities to some of today's most complex IT environments."

Zenoss is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"I’m thrilled about the channel partnership with LATG and the objectives and key results we’ve jointly envisioned," said Pritesh Upadhyay, chief revenue officer at Zenoss. "Alignment with LATG is strong and it’s a privilege to come alongside an organization so well respected. Zenoss partner ecosystem becomes even stronger today."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.