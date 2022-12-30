Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract With a Third PC/Laptop Customer

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has finalized a new enterprise license agreement with their third PC/Laptop customer. The PC customer is one of the top five companies globally and the agreement allows this PC/laptop maker to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ for future laptop and PC models. The new PC/laptop customer has chosen Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection on their future PC and laptop models.

“We are thrilled to sign an enterprise license agreement with yet another PC/laptop customer this month,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Three of the top five PC/laptop manufacturers are now our customers. This is an important milestone which strengthens the foundation for our long-term strategy to become de-facto standard for human presence detection.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, and AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.