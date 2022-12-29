Louisiana-Based Bossier Parish Community College Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Across Three Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bossier Parish Community College, one of 12 institutions in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), has deployed YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to help increase accessibility of its course and media content for all learners. The institution has a main campus and two new campuses, including Natchitoches and Sabine Valley. In all, it serves more than 20,000 individuals in the Northwest Louisiana area.

One product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions, YuJa Panorama helps institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background. It provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility and offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage. YuJa Panorama also integrates with Canvas, the institution’s Learning Management System (LMS).

“Bossier Parish Community College has shown enthusiasm about increasing accessibility with features like audio narration of math formulas and document accessibility scanning, which is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of capabilities,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to be working with the LCTCS institutions as they continue to expand accessibility throughout the state.”

The Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System has a systemwide licensing agreement for YuJa Panorama.

ABOUT BOSSIER PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Bossier Parish Community College is a two-year community college serving more than 20,000 individuals in the Northwest Louisiana area through credit, non-credit, adult basic education, and customized workforce training. Academic programs of study include associate degrees, certificates, and technical diplomas. In addition, BPCC provides courses that transfer to four-year degree granting institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.