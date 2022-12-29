CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced a risk rating change for CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF, as follows:

ETF Ticker New Risk Rating Previous Risk Rating CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF (Hedged Common Units) RWX Low-to-Medium Medium

The risk rating change is effective immediately and is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETF.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.9 billion in assets as of November 30, 2022.

