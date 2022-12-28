Imperva Cloud WAF Successfully Deployed at 60 Quálitas Compañía de Seguros Locations

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) a cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, today announced the successful deployment of its Imperva Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) solution by Quálitas Compañía de Seguros, S.A. de C.V, Mexico and Central America’s leading auto insurance provider. The solution has been leveraged by 60 sites throughout Mexico, El Salvador, Peru, and Costa Rica as part of Quálitas’ initiative to protect its online presence from web application attacks.

With international growth on the horizon, Quálitas needed to update its digital infrastructure to meet PCI compliance requirements, serve its expanding customer base, and protect a high volume of sensitive data. After a limited proof of value (POV) deployment with Imperva partner OCM-IT®, Quálitas saw firsthand how customizing cybersecurity tools could streamline processes to meet business objectives while mitigating vulnerabilities left exposed by its existing WAF solution. Based on this initial POV, Quálitas quickly deployed the Imperva Cloud WAF to dozens of sites.

Imperva Cloud WAF works to stop attacks with near-zero false positives, leveraging a global security operations center (SOC) to ensure that organizations are protected from the latest attacks minutes after they are discovered. Imperva Cloud WAF is part of a multi-layered Application Security solution that combines advanced bot, API, and DDoS protection, all from within a centralized management console.

“The visibility that the control panel gives us based on the ID’s that the http headers throw allows us to make better decisions and be efficient when analyzing security flaws and operation errors, by which the root cause is located more quickly,” said Eduardo Calleja Arce, information security manager, Quálitas Compañia de Seguros.

Quálitas has not only benefited from enhanced application protection and visibility, but also from greater operational efficiency through Imperva’s vast array of application delivery capabilities. Since partnering with Imperva, the visibility of malicious traffic or non-valid requests on applications has made it possible to block suspicious activity by geographical area and allow the company’s services to stay reliable while maintaining an adequate level of availability.

“We are thrilled to provide Quálitas with a WAF solution that is easy to use, fast to deploy, and affordable,” said Ricardo Cazares, Regional Vice President, Imperva Central and Latin America. “Quálitas is trusted with an incredible volume of sensitive customer information, and Imperva Cloud WAF gives all stakeholders the peace of mind that their growing data footprint is protected.”

To learn more, visit the Imperva Cloud WAF Website.

About Imperva

Imperva is the comprehensive digital security leader on a mission to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it. Only Imperva protects all digital experiences, from business logic to APIs, microservices, and the data layer, and from vulnerable, legacy environments to cloud-first organizations. Customers around the world trust Imperva to protect their applications, data, and websites from cyber attacks. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security, and data security, Imperva protects companies ranging from cloud-native start-ups to global multi-nationals with hybrid infrastructure. Imperva Threat Research and our global intelligence community keep Imperva ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy, and compliance expertise into our solutions.

About Quálitas Compañía de Seguros

With more than 28 years of experience, Quálitas is the insurer with the largest share of the automotive market in Mexico. The specialization and commitment to excellence in service have allowed it to remain for 15 consecutive years as a leader in the sector in that country. One in three vehicles that have insurance in Mexico are insured by Quálitas. It has the largest coverage network in the country and international presence in the United States, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Peru and soon in Colombia.