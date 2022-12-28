Carbon Streaming Provides Update on Rimba Raya Project

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Rimba Raya project (“Rimba Raya” or the “Project”) in Indonesia. On December 28, 2022, Carbon Streaming’s partner and Rimba Raya project operator InfiniteEARTH Ltd. (“InfiniteEARTH”) issued a press release announcing the validation of Rimba Raya under the new Indonesian carbon regulation, Regulation No. 21 of 2022 (“Reg 21”) and with the carbon registry, Sistem Registri Nasional Pengendalian Perubahan Iklim (“SRN”). Under Reg 21, all carbon projects in Indonesia must be registered, validated and verified on the SRN carbon registry.

Highlights:

Rimba Raya is the first REDD+ carbon project validated under Reg 21, which establishes a framework for domestic and international carbon trading in Indonesia.

Validation of the Project was limited to an area comprising 36,331 hectares (“ ha ”) under a concession agreement with the Ministry of Environment & Forestry (“ MOEF ”). Additional sections of land are planned to be validated separately.

”) under a concession agreement with the Ministry of Environment & Forestry (“ ”). Additional sections of land are planned to be validated separately. Under SRN program regulations, emission reductions for the initial portion of the Rimba Raya project area under this first validation now extend until 2073 and are expected to average approximately 2.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (“ CO 2 e ”) per year according to the validation report.

”) per year according to the validation report. Verification of the Project is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and will cover a period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022, for an expected total of approximately 9.8 million carbon credits before any buffer deductions, including requirements for the Nationally Determined Contribution (“ NDC ”) buffers and domestic market use pursuant to Reg 21.

”) buffers and domestic market use pursuant to Reg 21. The validation was independently audited by PT Mutuagung Lestari, an Indonesian testing, inspection and certification company.

The methodology used for the SRN validation of the Project is adapted from the BioCarbon Fund Initiative for Sustainable Landscapes (“ISFL”) Emission Reduction (“ER”) Program Requirements Version 2.0_2021.

“We are encouraged by the progress at Rimba Raya, being the first REDD+ project validated on the SRN under Reg 21. This is an important step in complying with the new regulations set out by Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment & Forestry in October,” said Justin Cochrane, Carbon Streaming Founder and CEO. “We will continue to provide updates to our stakeholders as the Project meets additional milestones under Reg 21 and as further information becomes available.”

The validation documentation for Rimba Raya was submitted to Indonesia’s MOEF on December 20, 2022 and subsequently accepted. As registered on the SRN, Rimba Raya’s carbon accounting area comprises a boundary area of 36,331 ha from which an average of approximately 2.7 million carbon credits per annum are expected to be issued until 2073.

The methodology used for the SRN validation of the Project is adapted from the BioCarbon Fund ISFL ER Program Requirements Version 2.0_2021. The ISFL is a multilateral facility, supported by donor governments and managed by the World Bank, that promotes and rewards reduced greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and increased sequestration through better land management, including Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+), sustainable agriculture, as well as smarter land use planning and policies. Indonesia is one of the countries supported by the ISFL.

Once the Project is verified, Rimba Raya carbon credits are expected to be issued and tracked by the SRN.

About Rimba Raya

Rimba Raya has been conserving tropical lowland peat swamp forests in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia for over a decade. The area was slated for conversion to palm oil plantations, which would have resulted in the loss of habitat for more than 100 threatened and endangered species, including the Bornean orangutan. InfiniteEARTH has operated the project since its inception in 2009 along with PT Rimba Raya Conservation, its local partner. The Project was also the first to be validated and verified by Verra’s SDVista program, contributing to all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

About Reg 21

In October 2022, the MOEF issued Reg 21 regarding Implementation Procedures of Carbon Economic Value, which sets out a framework for domestic and international carbon trading in Indonesia. Under Reg 21, all carbon projects in Indonesia must be registered, validated and verified on the SRN, Indonesia’s domestic carbon registry. In addition, between 10% and 20% of any carbon credit issuance for foreign GHG emission offsets may be withheld by the SRN to meet Indonesia’s NDC as part of the country’s Paris Agreement commitment, where such withheld carbon credits may be released upon the applicable sub-sector’s NDC targets being met. A further 5% of carbon credits are also expected to be retained for domestic GHG emission offsets in Indonesia.

Reg 21 represents progress in setting out the framework for domestic and international carbon trading in Indonesia and the Company awaits the release of further NDC regulations and implementation regulations to fully understand their impact on the Company’s Rimba Raya stream, including volume of carbon credit deliveries and timing of international sales of carbon credits. The Company will continue to update stakeholders as the Project meets additional milestones under this regulation.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to advance global climate action and additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company’s focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including projects involving nature-based solutions, the distribution of fuel-efficient cookstoves and water filtration devices, waste avoidance and energy efficiency, agricultural methane avoidance and biochar carbon removal.

