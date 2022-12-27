NextDecade Announces Increase of ENN LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today a volume increase of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd (ENN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG) in Brownsville, Texas.

Under the 20-year SPA, ENN will now purchase 2.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. This is a 0.5 MTPA increase from the original 1.5 MTPA SPA announced earlier this year. All volumes of LNG are indexed to Henry Hub and will be supplied from the first three trains at RGLNG on a free-on-board basis.

NextDecade is currently targeting a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first three trains of the RGLNG export project during the first quarter of 2023, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO 2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

