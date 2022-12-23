FCPT Announces Acquisition of a four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio for $14.3 million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of four Buffalo Wild Wings properties for $14.3 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and are under individual long-term, triple net leases each with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.