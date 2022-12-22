TriWest Healthcare Alliance Awarded Contract to Administer TRICARE West Region Contract for the Department of Defense

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 22, 2022, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) awarded TriWest Healthcare Alliance a contract to administer the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) next generation TRICARE program, known as “T-5,” for its 26-state West Region territory. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty service members (ADSMs), active duty family members (ADFMs), National Guard and Reserve members and their family members, retirees and retiree family members, survivors, and certain former spouses.

TriWest previously held TRICARE contracts with the DoD for 17 years, beginning in 1996 through 2013, also in the Western United States. The company’s prior experience and performance places it in solid positioning for successfully administering the next generation of T-5 contracts. Currently, TriWest also holds a federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to administer VA’s Community Care Network (CCN) for Veterans, providing them with access to community-based health care services when VA is unable to provide those services in house.

“At TriWest, it has been our privilege to serve the health care needs of the military and Veteran communities for more than 26 years,” said TriWest Healthcare Alliance President and CEO David J. McIntyre, Jr. “Since the start of our involvement in 1996, much progress has been made by the DoD, VA, Congress and ourselves in refining access to community health care for these deserving populations. For this TRICARE West Region contract, TriWest is partnering with best-in-class organizations to deliver the most cutting edge technology, tools and solutions available, and we are humbled to be granted the privilege to continue our work in service to our nation’s heroes and their families with the next generation of T-5 contracts. The goal of our company's non-profit owners, employees, our world class partners, and more than 740,000 health care professionals in our network who have stepped up to care for our nation’s heroes is simple…to ensure that our work honors the sacrifices of those we are humbled to serve.”

T-5 is designed to supplement existing Military Treatment Facility resources with contracted networks of U.S. health care providers to achieve an “integrated healthcare delivery system.” In addition to establishing and maintaining a robust provider network in the community, under its contract for T-5, TriWest Healthcare Alliance will perform tasks under a variety of categories including claims processing; management of enrollment; health care finder and referral services; customer service; medical management; and clinical quality.

“TriWest is excited to be bringing industry leading organizations, such as Accenture, Blue Health Intelligence, BizFlow, Cognitive Medical Systems, eviCore, EXL, FindHelp, HealthSparq, IBM, MDLIVE, MyRevelations, Omada, PsychArmor, PGBA, Signature Performance, and Wells Fargo to our side as we assist the Department of Defense in administering the next generation TRICARE program, in a manner that delivers best practices through innovations, and supports an integrated system of direct and private sector care,” said McIntyre.

To learn more about T-5 through the Defense Health Agency, visit www.tricare.mil.

About TriWest Healthcare Alliance

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., TriWest Healthcare Alliance has been On a Mission to Serve® America's military families and Veterans since 1996 in delivering award-winning customer service and providing access to high-quality health care and wellness services, including behavioral health, crisis management and counseling.

The company's official website is: www.triwest.com.