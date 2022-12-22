Keyes Coverage Acquires Amsley Insurance and Parkland Insurance Marketing

TAMARAC, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyes Coverage, an innovative independent insurance agency specializing in providing solutions for complex insurance and risk mitigation needs for businesses and high net worth individuals in Florida, today announced the strategic partnerships with Amsley Insurance and Parkland Insurance Marketing. Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

Based in Tamarac, Florida, Keyes has served the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area for nearly 50 years. Keyes is known for its superior tailored service, innovative solutions and longstanding client relationships. Keyes Coverage is a Platform Partner of Keystone Agency Partners (“KAP”).

“Amsley Insurance is our entrance into the Greater Orlando MSA which is a target growth area for the firm. Their complimentary offerings will pair well with Keyes traditional business. We found an excellent partner with an amazing staff to build around,” said David Ragno, CEO and Partner of Keyes Coverage. “As a KAP Platform Partner, we have access to resources that will allow for a smooth transition of these teams as we continue to scale in the region.”

Founded in 2000 Amsley Insurance has grown to be one of the premier independent insurance agencies in Florida, providing home insurance, auto insurance and business insurance in the Greater Orlando region. Amsley serves its clients from its St. Cloud, Florida, and Kissimmee, Florida, locations.

“Over the past 22 years, we have successfully grown our business by treating our clients and our employees like family,” said Lance Turck, Owner of Amsley Insurance. “By joining Keyes Coverage, we found a partner that shares our values as well as opportunity for our employees to grow and our clients access to a broader set of products options and expertise.”

Parkland Insurance Marketing offers personal and commercial insurance to its customers in the sports and entertainment industry. Parkland and Keyes have formalized their offering after successfully working together on a Joint Venture the past two years.

“We are very pleased to become a part of Keyes Coverage,” said Rich Rainone, President of Parkland Insurance Marketing. “They have an exceptional reputation in Florida and share our principles on strong client relationships. Our clients will benefit from the additional resources and offerings.”

About Keyes Coverage

Keyes Coverage has been serving the South Florida community since 1975. We specialize in corporate property and casualty and personal lines insurance. We employ over 80 people in our state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot office building in Tamarac, FL and provides top-notch service and individualized solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.keyescoverage.com. Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners (“KAP”).

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.