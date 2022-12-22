AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company (Commercial Travelers) (Albany, NY). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Commercial Travelers balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The ratings downgrade is driven by the recent acquisition of Commercial Travelers by Dayforward Life Insurance Company (Dayforward) and the associated uncertainties regarding the overall strategy, risk management, and capital plans moving forward.

Commercial Travelers was formerly involved in the student health business before undergoing a strategic shift to reinsure dental and vision business from its former parent, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL). The reinsurance agreement between Commercial Travelers and NGL was terminated before the close of Commercial Travelers’ acquisition by Dayforward, essentially removing most of Commercial Travelers liabilities until a new strategy is implemented by Dayforward.

