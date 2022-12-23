ADDING and REPLACING AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of First Acceptance Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Add in first sentence of release dated Dec. 22, 2022, exchange and ticker symbol for First Acceptance Corporation (Delaware): [OTCQX: FACO]. First sentence should read: AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to C++ (Marginal) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “b+” (Marginal) from “bb” (Fair) of the subsidiaries of First Acceptance Corporation (Delaware) [OTCQX: FACO], collectively referred to as First Acceptance Group.

AM BEST DOWNGRADES CREDIT RATINGS OF FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to C++ (Marginal) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “b+” (Marginal) from “bb” (Fair) of the subsidiaries of First Acceptance Corporation (Delaware) [OTCQX: FACO], collectively referred to as First Acceptance Group. The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to negative from stable while the outlook of the FSR is stable. (See below for a detailed list of companies). Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to “ccc-” (Weak) from “b-” (Marginal) of First Acceptance Corporation. The outlook of this rating has been revised to negative from stable.

The ratings reflect First Acceptance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect a reduction in First Acceptance’s balance sheet strength assessment to weak from adequate. This rating action follows surplus erosion as of third-quarter 2022 and corresponding significant deterioration in overall risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The group’s weakened capital position mostly is attributed to increased severity trends on physical damage losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 and continuing in 2022. The negative outlook on the Long-Term ICRs reflect erosion in overall balance sheet strength in 2022, marked by a material decline in capital, and subsequently, risk-adjusted capitalization.

First Acceptance’s operating performance remains marginal due to the rise in the group’s physical damage loss costs driven by inflationary pressures, supply chain and labor market challenges. The limited business profile reflects First Acceptance’s product and geographic concentration, which is largely focused on nonstandard auto business and continues to face rising loss costs driven by inflationary pressures, growing market competition and challenges in maintaining rate adequacy. Although still evolving, management continues to enhance the ERM framework and integrate a more formalized structure into its process.

The FSR has been downgraded to C++ (Marginal) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICRs have been downgraded to “b+” (Marginal) from “bb” (Fair), with the outlook of the Long-Term ICRs revised to negative from stable and the outlook of the FSR maintained at stable, for the following pooled subsidiaries of First Acceptance Corporation:

First Acceptance Insurance Company, Inc.

First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.

First Acceptance Insurance Company of Tennessee, Inc.

