Cue Health Selected by Minnesota Department of Health to Provide Statewide Telehealth to Treatment Services to all Minnesota Residents at No Cost

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company known for diagnostic enabled care, today announced that it has been selected by Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to provide a statewide COVID-19 telehealth to treatment program, powered by Cue Care™, at no cost to Minnesota residents.

With Cue, Minnesotans who test positive on any COVID-19 self test can consult virtually and on-demand with a healthcare professional to obtain a prescription for COVID-19 treatment at no cost, if they are medically indicated. Through the program, COVID-19 treatment is made available for same day pick-up or delivery from a local pharmacy. Cue’s telehealth to treatment services offered in partnership with MDH will be accessible at no cost to all Minnesota residents regardless of insurance status via mobile, web, and telephone.

“Cue’s diagnostic platform has been deployed over the past two years across the United States, including in Minnesota, and we are proud to expand our partnership with the State to now provide Minnesotans access to our telehealth to treatment services for COVID-19,” said Chris Achar, Chief Strategy Officer for Cue Health. “Our solution builds on Cue’s history of successful public sector work and can be utilized in the future to address other important public health issues, such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections.”

Cue’s collaboration with the State of Minnesota began in 2020 when, as part of the Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services’ pandemic response programs, Cue began delivering Cue Health Monitoring Systems and Cue COVID-19 molecular tests to the State, which were deployed across critical settings.

Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first molecular diagnostic test available to consumers without a prescription and is the most accurate at-home COVID-19 test*, delivering results in 20 minutes to connected mobile devices. It detects all known COVID-19 variants of concern in people with or without symptoms. Cue is used in homes, in point-of-care settings, and by world-class organizations across the country, including Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Google, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball, among many others.

An independent study by Mayo Clinic, released in 2021, found Cue's COVID-19 test showed 97.8% concordance with central lab PCR tests.

The telehealth-to-treatment service in Minnesota is currently available through the Cue Health App on the Apple App Store and through Google Play for Android devices.

*#1 accuracy claim based on comparison of clinical study results submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization for Cue and other molecular home tests.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cue’s COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA and under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.