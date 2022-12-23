Jetour welcomed Javier Zanetti to the Carnival Night in Qatar

WUHU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The final whistle blew, and Argentina won the title. Prior to it, the great Argentine football player Javier Zanetti performed on the Jetour Carnival Night, delivering inspirational songs with a large number of Argentine supporters.

Fantastic collaboration, Jetour celebrates the event

In Qatar, Jetour established a parade team to carry out a number of interactive activities with supporters, including capturing Zanetti's vehicle and drawing Zanetti's distinctive football for fans, making them thrilled throughout the match.

As an Argentine football great, Javier Zanetti's attendance at Jetour Carnival is unquestionably the event's highlight. Others have always appreciated Zanetti's extraordinary football talents and determination. Born in a slum and a lifelong fan of football, Zanetti's genius was previously concealed. Zanetti eventually became the Serie A club's captain and thrived on the international stage as a result of his efforts and rigorous training. This parallels the brand attitude of Jetour, which always emphasizes on producing high-quality automobiles for customers and allows the brand to break through user boundaries via co-marketing. Since its inception in 2018, Jetour's total output has surpassed 600,000 automobiles, resulting in an astounding rate of growth and garnering widespread praise.

On the night of carnival, Jetour ignites fans passion

Jetour's carnival night was filled with excitement. One of the top 100 DJs Plastik Funk and Zanetti joined hands; Zanetti displayed outstanding football abilities on the spot, learnt how to perform DJing from one of the top 100 DJs Plastik Funk, gave surprise awards for supporters, and even inspired them to chant the song loudly as one. The night was not stopping here, the atmosphere was at its absolute peak thanks to the high-profile performances.

The relationship between Jetour has taken form and will have a significant impact on the future. Through integration with football and music, Jetour has created a diversified link for the world's consumers and fans, continuously encouraging and enabling football enthusiasts, music lovers, and consumers to enjoy the partnership that this special event brought. In the future, Jetour will also continue to reach younger demographics, expand its co-marketing efforts, and provide fresh, high-quality experiences to customers worldwide. Jetour will establish a larger vision for users and lead the industry on a "new journey" based on a solid execution strategy and an exceptional product line that is ahead of its time.