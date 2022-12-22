The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selects NWN Carousel to Provide Cloud Contact Center Services via the MassVoice Contract

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Carousel, a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) delivering solutions for today’s work-from-anywhere environment, has been awarded Part 3 of the MassVoice contract for Virtual Cloud Contact Center services by the Baker-Polito Administration.

Under the ITT72 contract, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ statewide IT contract, the new MassVoice platform provides NWN Carousel’s integrated as-a-service cloud contact center solutions delivered on the Five9 platform. This service is now available to Mass entities utilizing the MassVoice service. Similar services are generally available to all other state agencies, cities, counties, special districts and higher education institutions via ITT72.

Partnering with the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS), NWN Carousel will assist several state agencies in Massachusetts transition their contact center services to the cloud.

NWN Carousel’s solutions will deliver the full functionality and resiliency of a traditional contact center without the upkeep of an on-premises solution. These agencies will better serve their constituents with enhanced communications channels including voice, video, chat, email and SMS to resolve critical issues.

“Strategically migrating Commonwealth business applications to cloud services will improve the experience of customers and employees and provide flexibility for state agencies to adapt and innovate in the future,” said Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curt Wood. “I am grateful for this partnership between the Commonwealth and NWN Carousel to deliver this important technology modernization project.”

“We are delighted to provide entities leveraging MassVoice with a secure, cost efficient and agile customer experience for agents and constituents,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO NWN Carousel. “Our goal is to migrate customers to the cloud to improve operational efficiency and help them leverage data and analytics to make sound decisions that will continue to improve the client experience.”

NWN Carousel’s cloud contact center solutions easily integrate with NWN Carousel’s Experience Management Platform (EMP) for advanced analytics, real-time insights, service desk capabilities and proactive alerts.

NWN Carousel has over 30 years of experience servicing the IT needs of Public Sector clients in Massachusetts and nationwide. NWN Carousel recently won a $2.6 Million 5-year Managed Cyber Security Services contract for the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority. They also provide Contact Center solutions for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. And most recently, NWN Carousel helped The State of Florida launch a new cloud contact center to provide essential services in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

About NWN Carousel

