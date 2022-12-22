Dalrada Selects New Independent Auditor to Support Current Business Growth

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada," the “Company”), a problem-solving innovator that takes on complex, multi-disciplinary challenges in health care, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, announced today that it has named MGO (Macias Gini and O’Connell LLP), as its new independent auditor beginning the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

“Selecting MGO represents a major step in Dalrada’s transformation as a company,” said Kyle McCollum, Chief Financial Officer of Dalrada. “DBBMcKennon was a valuable partner for Dalrada as we underwent significant changes to our business prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as our business continues to evolve, we need a firm with deep government expertise and a global presence to better align with our fastest-growing segments.”

“Combined with our triple-digit growth in the 2022 fiscal year, using MGO’s services is a major signal to the market,” said Brian McGoff, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dalrada. “The need for this new selection is driven by a number of recent transformations we’ve made. The first was the launch of Dalrada Energy Services (DES) in early 2022, bringing innovation and leadership to the ESG market. Strong market demand and multiple federal incentives suited to its offerings will pave the way for DES to experience significant growth in 2023.”

Mr. McGoff continued, “Dalrada Precision Manufacturing complements these initiatives through significant investments in our heat pump and deposition technologies. In addition to strong, global demand, we also meet the requirements for legacy energy grants, the 2022 Chips and Science Act, and various manufacturing incentives within the Inflation Reduction Act, enabling us to create new and expanded manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. Through our discussions with MGO, we are confident they are the right firm to support and advise Dalrada on these initiatives as we continue on this path of significant growth.”

Dalrada looks forward to forging a strong bond with the MGO auditing team to deliver efficient and accurate reporting on the Company’s financial statements.

