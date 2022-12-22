Transitus Energy and Proteum Energy Are to Collaborate on Producing Hydrogen in the UK and Europe From North Sea Natural Gas Resources

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proteum Energy® (Proteum) and Transitus Energy (Transitus) have entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore joint development opportunities in the UK, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland and Norway to produce low-carbon hydrogen. The collaboration brings together Transitus’ vision to decarbonize energy production in the North Sea region and Proteum’s proprietary steam non-methane reforming technology (SnMR™) coupled with CCS to provide low-cost low-carbon clean hydrogen to the UK and European markets.

“Proteum Energy is excited to join with Transitus to accelerate the UK’s and Europe’s transition to a clean energy economy by reforming natural gas resources from North Sea production into reliable, economical, clean hydrogen. Both companies share a common vision of decarbonizing energy markets with practical, economic and reliable low carbon intensity hydrogen solutions,” said Laurence B. Tree II, president and CEO of Proteum.

Proteum has developed and operates proprietary modular technology that reforms non-methane hydrocarbons and oxygenated hydrocarbons into low cost, low carbon intensity hydrogen with CCS. Combining its novel SnMR™ technology with conventional process modules enables Proteum to scale up hydrogen production from 15 metric tonnes per day to 150 tonnes or more, depending upon site requirements.

Utilizing existing gas reserves and infrastructure, the UK and Europe have every opportunity to build a low-carbon energy supply and be on the forefront of decarbonization.

“We see the UK as a leading market for the implementation of hydrogen transition technologies and infrastructure. Our partnership with Transitus enables us to support that effort by producing low carbon blue hydrogen from the UK’s available gas reserves and infrastructure utilizing our proprietary SnMR technology,” added Proteum’s Mr. Tree.

“Blue hydrogen will accelerate the transition towards decarbonization of the energy sector. It enables utilization of natural gas as a clean fuel. It is a “fast-track” to decarbonizing while ensuring reliable and affordable access to energy during these demanding times,” said Bjørn Inge Tønnessen, Executive Chair of Transitus.

“Working with Proteum Energy and their cutting edge SnMR hydrogen technology will enable Transitus to convert wet natural gas into clean, robust, and affordable hydrogen. Blue hydrogen is a first step, a quick step on the pathway to the decarbonization of industrial and domestic heating, industrial processes, and transportation- especially for heavy and long-distance transport. It is a step that can be taken today. Blue hydrogen protects North Sea jobs and helps assure the UK’s and Europe’s clean, affordable energy security,” says Jack Peck, CEO of Transitus.

About Transitus Energy

Transitus is a UK company that is designed to enable rapid, affordable, pragmatic energy transition, through the repurposing of existing gas infrastructure, conversion of the infrastructure and feedstock towards the production and supply of blue hydrogen, and ultimately the establishment of totally green hydrogen supply. Transitus is co-invested by Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), a diversified energy conglomerate based in Thailand, acting through its clean energy subsidiary BCP Innovation PTE LTD, (BCPI). www.transitusenergy.com

About Proteum

About Proteum Energy® – Headquartered in Phoenix Arizona, Proteum is a producer of low-cost clean hydrogen from residue, flare and underutilized natural gas resources and green renewable ethanol. With its patented and proven reformation SnMR™ technology, Proteum can provide fuel cell grade clean hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation, low carbon hydrogen-rich designer fuels for power plants, and hydrogen pipeline production for direct injection at natural gas processing plants.