CertiK Announces Security Partnership With KuCoin Community Chain

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CertiK, the leading global Web3, blockchain and smart contract security firm headquartered in New York, today announced a new partnership with KuCoin Community Chain (KCC), a Layer 1 blockchain that accelerates the flow of value around the world.

This partnership streamlines the onboarding process for new projects built on KCC, giving users, founders, and investors the confidence that comes from integrating secure development practices into the ecosystem’s foundations.

“We’re excited to be working closely with KuCoin Community Chain to raise the standard of security and transparency in this new blockchain ecosystem. KCC is protecting its builders, its users, and its future by integrating secure practices into the very foundations of its blockchain,” said Jason Jiang, CertiK’s Chief Business Officer.

CertiK leverages the expertise it has gained from auditing more than 3,700 Web3 projects. With more than $360 billion of secured market capitalization across over a dozen blockchains, CertiK-audited projects have gone on to play critical roles in forming the future of Web3.

"This security partnership with CertiK is a major step forward for the KuCoin Community Chain ecosystem and Web3 more broadly. We're excited to be bringing CertiK's Security Suite to our blockchain, which will raise the standard of security and transparency for all users and builders on KCC,” said Leandre Niu, CTO of KuCoin Community Chain.

Partnering with KCC is a step forward for the KCC ecosystem, for projects built on the fast, secure chain, and for the broader Web3 community. This partnership raises the standard of security and transparency in the growing KCC ecosystem.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology and expert manual review to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK secures the Web3 world, by applying cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

About KuCoin Community Chain

KuCoin Community Chain is a decentralized public blockchain with EVM compatibility and high performance. Its novel approach to the blockchain trilemma results in performance and faster, more convenient transactions and a low-cost experience for the community. KCC’s Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus algorithm allows for a more efficient, secure, and robust blockchain protocol.