First Tech Federal Credit Union Selects Access Softek’s EasyVest® to Provide Digital-First, Automated Investment Solutions to 650,000 Members

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider, has partnered with First Technology Federal Credit Union (First Tech), a full-service credit union that serves affiliated technology companies and their employees, to offer EasyVest, a robo-advisor designed to seamlessly integrate with any financial institution’s online and mobile banking platform.

First Tech’s full-service investment services division, Addison Avenue, is a national leader in providing investment and wealth management services to credit union members through its relationship with Raymond James.* To complement their full-service model, First Tech selected EasyVest, which provides a low cost, low minimum, digital first solution for self-directed investors. EasyVest is a natural choice for members interested in getting started with investing small amounts over time.

EasyVest is designed to complement and scale existing wealth management programs. It provides community financial institutions a sought-after investment capability to better compete with national banks and fintechs by offering a solution that attracts and retains consumers, and opens a new, fully compliant, revenue stream. EasyVest also offers a set of APIs that work with any online or mobile platform, further streamlining the implementation process.

“First Tech has a membership base that is extremely technology oriented, so it is no surprise that they would seek options that allow them to engage digitally,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “We’re proud that a credit union that is such a leader in investment services has selected EasyVest to further enhance their digital investment suite.”

Providing different avenues of investment opportunities has been a primary focus for First Tech. Ultimately, the decision to implement Access Softek’s EasyVest was member-driven. The majority of First Tech’s membership base seeks out options to engage with their banking and investment platforms digitally, and the credit union selected EasyVest to enhance the member experience.

“By partnering with Access Softek, we are able to bridge generational gaps, offering investment services to a broader range of members who typically would not have the ability to invest,” said Mike Upton, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of First Tech. “At First Tech Federal Credit Union, we place our focus on the members that we serve, and we know that this digital-first solution will benefit our members greatly.”

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products. Today, over six million clients securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $17+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation’s premier credit union serves the world’s leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 720,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

*Registered address: 1011 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765 │ 855.744.8585

Financial Advisors offer securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC and securities are not insured by credit union insurance, the NCUA or any other government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the credit union, are not guaranteed by the credit union, and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. First Technology Federal Credit Union and Addison Avenue Investment Services are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions or services of EasyVest.