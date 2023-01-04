TBM Selects Enthought’s Materials Informatics Acceleration Program to Optimize Manufacturing, Improve Product Quality

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enthought, a company powering digital transformation for science, today announced that TBM Co., Ltd., a Japan-based sustainability company specializing in developing and delivering environmentally friendly materials and circulating precious resources, has selected its Materials Informatics (MI) Acceleration Program to enhance the performance of the company’s LIMEX and CirculeX products. The engagement closed on November 1, 2022, and officially began on December 1st.

LIMEX—patented in over 40 countries worldwide—is a new material primarily made from limestones, which minimizes the consumption of petrochemicals and water. CirculeX, which integrates recycled plastic waste, further reduces natural resource consumption. These products are complex materials, and understanding them requires scientific knowledge about polymer manufacturing and how the addition of crushed limestone modifies its properties. Enthought is one of the only companies that can offer a holistic approach, with the deep understanding of materials and chemical science required to understand TBM’s products, as well as the scientific computing expertise and software technology needed to turn insights into valuable process improvements.

“Our company mission, ‘Bridging today and the future we want,’ is the core of our business mindset and climate initiative to create a positive impact on society,” said Hironari Sakai, Head of Business Administration Department, TBM. “In order to uphold that mission, we need to build up digital capability grounded in science that will enable us to innovate in new ways and continually build toward that future. Enthought’s holistic approach provides the perfect bridge to bring our vision to fruition.”

Prior to enlisting Enthought for support, TBM had been leveraging traditional data management tools that could no longer support the complexity of its scientific data. Through Enthought’s guided partnership, TBM will:

Develop in-house MI capabilities

Craft MI solutions that will improve the manufacturing process

Utilize Enthought Edge for data management and analysis and to deploy custom applications

Identify and cultivate future digital R&D leaders

Gain ongoing access to Enthought’s team of skilled scientists and engineers in order to catalyze broader digital culture change

“Materials informatics has the ability to drastically improve manufacturing efficiency and bring new products to market faster. We look forward to embarking on this digital journey alongside TBM to not only increase the utility, quality and green impact of their LIMEX and CirculeX products, but to build up the digital R&D capabilities needed to drive continuous innovation,” said Chris Farrow, Vice President of Materials Science Solutions at Enthought.

To learn more about Enthought’s unique Materials Informatics Acceleration Program, visit https://www.enthought.com/materials-science-chemistry/materials-informatics-acceleration-program. To learn more about data management with Enthought Edge, visit enthought.com/edge.

About Enthought

Enthought, Inc. powers digital transformation for science. Enthought’s technology and deep scientific expertise enable faster discovery and continuous innovation, building a digitally enabled workforce and arming them with analytics-ready scientific data to be catalysts of value creation in science and business. Enthought specializes in transforming organizations in the electronic, semiconductor, materials design, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, energy and consumer goods markets. Enthought is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Houston, Texas; Cambridge, United Kingdom; Zürich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information visit www.enthought.com, or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.