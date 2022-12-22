52 Provider Ohio Practice Utilizes eClinicalWorks and healow PRISMA to Enable Faster Data-Driven Decisions at the Point of Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio’s success with eClinicalWorks technology to provide comprehensive care, improve efficiency, and lower patient wait times by leveraging the industry’s first health information search tool, PRISMA. With PRISMA, Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio is able to streamline patient record retrieval from different hospitals nationwide without any custom integration, which is facilitating better medical decision-making. The practice is able to pull lab reports and imaging data from outside sources directly into eClinicalWorks, resulting in exponential cost savings for their patients.

“With PRISMA, we’re able to aggregate data better now. We no longer have to rely on hospital IT to gather key patient data, which enables us to provide better care to patients who are traveling or reside in multiple locations,” said Ben Broseke, IT director at OIO. “We can bring that information directly into eClinicalWorks and view it. We can also search using keywords for more information or more meaningfully use that data. We’ve improved our operational efficiency and leveraged data for value-based care.”

With PRISMA, Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio can:

Interoperate with every EHR participating in CommonWell and Carequality to access any patient record,

Collate information into a readable, searchable table or grid view,

Aggregate patient information from insurance payers and patients’ wearable devices to promote better interoperability,

Leverage search insights to improve value-based care.

Working with hospitals nationwide and throughout northwest Ohio meant that staff at Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio was spending several hours retrieving patient data. PRISMA streamlines the search process, which would otherwise add up to an additional 10 minutes to every patient visit with a traditional EHR. PRISMA gives providers intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly search capabilities within the patient record for value-based care. Using PRISMA, eClinicalWorks providers exchange more than 2.6 million patient records every day.

Learn more about Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio’s use of PRISMA here.

About Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio

Since 1998, the Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio and the Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery have been providing excellent care to a growing number of patients. Today there are 20 Board Certified Physicians, two Doctors of Podiatric Medicine, one Pain & Rehab Physician, 30+ Physician Assistants / Certified Nurse Practitioner and more than 200 healthcare professionals on hand to provide our patients with the quality of care they deserve. For more information, visit https://www.orthoohio.com/, Facebook, or call 419-222-6622.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.