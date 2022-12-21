Daon IdentityX Integrates With New ForgeRock IDaaS Offering

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, today announced an expansion to its partnership with ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader that delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions. This integration leverages the Daon IdentityX® platform on the new ForgeRock Identity Cloud to provide more secure authentication via Daon device-based biometric technology in conjunction with FIDO standards.

Through this partnership, ForgeRock’s customers will now be able to add Daon’s Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) to any ForgeRock Identity Cloud workflow using its user-friendly, no-code interface. ForgeRock administrators can introduce passwordless MFA into a customer journey in seconds for immediate deployment. Daon, one of the original members of the FIDO Alliance, has added its patented biometric authentication into the FIDO-based specifications. Daon is one of the first identity proofing and authentication vendors to provide this integration into ForgeRock Identity as a Service (IDaaS) cloud platform. It is immediately available on ForgeRock Backstage Marketplace.

“As cloud-based initiatives continue to expand, we have positioned our IdentityX platform to grow with the industry. Integrating IdentityX with ForgeRock’s cloud platform will provide customers with a frictionless user experience while increasing overall security,” said Conor White, president of the Americas at Daon. “Daon IdentityX is a trusted solution for our partners and their customers, and we are proud to further this partnership to now support the new ForgeRock IDaaS platform.”

In addition to supporting industry-leading biometric MFA for the ForgeRock cloud platform, the Daon IdentityX platform provides seamless, cross-channel, document-based identity proofing to meet the future needs of the ForgeRock user community.

To learn more about how Daon IdentityX works with ForgeRock Identity Cloud, visit the Daon page on ForgeRock Backstage Marketplace.

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity proofing and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered IdentityX® platform, chosen by leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com.