Curtiss Motorcycles Introduces “The 120 Year Anniversary Collection”

World-renowned journalist and ex-motorcycle racer, Alan Cathcart, heralds The 1 by Curtiss as an "iconic means of electric transportation" after he rides it for the first time. Alan’s overwhelmingly positive experience is highlighted in The 1's first independent ride review.

LEEDS, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMOT) introduced today The 120 Year Anniversary Collection, a special curation of limited edition color and material treatments for its debut flagship model, The 1 by Curtiss. The collection, limited to 120 examples, offers The 1 in raw, as-machined 6061 aircraft-grade billet aluminum with pigment free seat hide and contrasting chassis panels in one of five classic color choices: French Blue, Bayou Green, Crimson Red, Tiger Yellow or Pure White.

“In 1902, our inspirational founder, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, invented the iconic American v-twin motorcycle,” noted Curtiss CEO and co-founder Matt Chambers. “Today, 120 years later, we are proud to introduce The 120 Year Anniversary Collection in honor of Glenn’s historic achievement.”

Alongside the announcement of the collection, Curtiss released a video featuring world-renowned journalist and ex-motorcycle racer Alan Cathcart’s first ride impressions of The 1 after recently becoming the first independent journalist to ride the luxury machine.

“I have ridden more different electric motorcycles than anybody on the planet,” stated the preeminent journalist after his very first ride. The 1 “can become an iconic means of electric transportation,” Cathcart concluded.

Scheduled to formally make its public debut on May 6, 2023, at The Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, The 1 by Curtiss is the brand’s very first luxury electric offering and represents a new beginning for American luxury. The 120 Collection is available for pre-order on the company’s website, beginning today, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in early December, 2023. Visit https://www.curtissmotorcycles.com/the1 to learn more.

An American Legacy Brand Restoration

Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMOT) is on a mission to lead a new golden age of true sustainability and American luxury by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles scratch made from the inside-out to last forever. Learn more at invest.curtissmotorcycles.com/restore-curtiss.