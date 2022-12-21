AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Jordan Insurance Company Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb+” (Fair) of Jordan French Insurance Company Limited (JOFICO) (Jordan). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings) as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect JOFICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative Long-Term ICR outlook reflects continuing pressures on the balance sheet strength stemming from weakening risk-adjusted capitalisation and marginal liquidity.

JOFICO reported a JOD 1.7 million after-tax cumulative loss in the third quarter of 2022, which led to a 12% decline in shareholders’ equity compared with 31 December 2021. However, AM Best expects earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 to significantly offset these losses, and for the company’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain broadly stable compared with the prior year.

