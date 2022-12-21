Great Speech Announces Partnership with Centivo, Expands Access to Virtual Speech Therapy for Self-Funded Employer Health Plans

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a pioneer and leader in virtual speech therapy, is pleased to announce its partnership with Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care. This agreement with Great Speech, effective December 20, 2021, enables Centivo to provide its members with high-value virtual speech therapy services and improve access to quality care.

“Centivo's health plan model is rooted in building relationships with leading healthcare providers, such as Great Speech, that have a proven track record of delivering high-quality, cost-effective care,” says Boris Khomut, Senior Vice President, Digital Product & Partnerships, Centivo. “Great Speech exemplifies the power of virtual care to provide an optimized member experience and enable our plan members to conveniently access speech therapy services from any location.”

Great Speech’s licensed speech therapists, including a national network of more than 200 licensed therapists, provide virtual care that empowers members of every age with better communication skills that improve the ability to understand and express thoughts, ideas and feelings.

“Great Speech is aligned with Centivo’s commitment to valuable, affordable care that improves the quality of life for members across the country," says Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech.

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. For more information, please visit www.greatspeech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.