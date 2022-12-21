Enviva Announces Long-term, 800,000 Metric Ton Per Year Contract

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced the signing of a new 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years. Enviva expects to supply 800,000 metric tons of industrial-grade wood pellets per year, with deliveries expected to commence during 2027, subject to certain conditions precedent.

“ We are pleased to announce a sizeable contract today with one of our power generation customers in Europe. The magnitude of market opportunities with high-quality counterparties across a range of use cases, from renewable energy generation to displacement of fossil fuel-based carbon in hard-to-abate industries, continues to drive a strong pace of contracting for us,” said Thomas Meth, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Deliveries under this new contract are expected to begin in about four years, which underscores how serious our European counterparties are in shoring up renewable energy feedstock from secure, sustainable, and trusted sources. We have built solid, long-standing relationships with our customers, who understand our ESG-based business and value the quality, dependability, and sustainability of the products we’re delivering worldwide.”

Terms and conditions related to this new contract reflect the strong pricing environment for woody biomass and are generally in line with other recently executed long-term contracts. Enviva’s contracting environment continues to demonstrate the favorable pricing dynamic of a structurally short market with limited large-scale alternatives for renewable baseload, and dispatchable, power and heat generation, and even fewer substitutes for hard-to-abate sectors.

Enviva’s total weighted-average remaining term of take-or-pay off-take contracts is approximately 14 years, with a total contracted revenue backlog of now over $23 billion. This contracted revenue backlog is complemented by a customer sales pipeline exceeding $50 billion, which includes contracts in various stages of negotiation.

About Enviva

Enviva is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

