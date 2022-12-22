Yorkshire Water Selects LTIMindtree as a Strategic Transformation Partner.

LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been selected as a transformation partner by Yorkshire Water, a leading UK utilities company, to modernise operations across its clean water, waste water, and asset management businesses. Yorkshire Water is the ninth largest water utility in the world and provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will help migrate Yorkshire Water’s core business systems to the SAP S/4HANA platform covering a wide range of areas such as work and asset management, complex scheduling, materials management, inventory management, health, and safety. By automating and simplifying processes, consolidating data, and modernising core systems using intelligent technologies, LTIMindtree will enable Yorkshire Water to boost operational efficiencies, augment capabilities, and enhance user experience. Unified management of assets, workforce, and finances will allow Yorkshire Water to drive integrated planning and scheduling of work, and dynamic asset maintenance across the organisation.

“This engagement is key to our ability to deliver water and wastewater services in a resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective manner,” said Lee Harris, Head of Technology Change, Yorkshire Water. “Our services support not just the basic health needs of our customers, but also the long-term economic growth of the region. In LTIMindtree, we have a partner who brings a rich portfolio of innovative offerings, and proven track record of helping similar transformation programmes. This partnership will bring us closer to our vision of what shape our operations should take in the future for us to proactively address the economic, social, and environmental needs of tomorrow’s Yorkshire.”

“We are excited to partner with Yorkshire Water in helping millions of customers get access to clean water and safe sanitation, which are the cornerstones of human health, well-being, and development,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree. “By blending our next-generation ERP expertise and extensive industry experience with the advanced end-to-end capabilities of SAP S/4HANA, we look forward to accelerating the digital transformation journey of this critical national infrastructure and helping Yorkshire Water deliver services tailored to customer needs.”

