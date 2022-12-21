TurnOnGreen Expands EV Charging Footprint with New AVIS Car Rental Locations in Alaska

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today the expansion of the Company’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network through the addition of two AVIS Car Rental locations in Alaska. The Company has deployed and activated multiple high-power networked EVP1100 Level 2 EV chargers at the AVIS licensee’s Anchorage and Juneau locations.

AVIS Alaska has operated locations in Alaska for 65 years, making it the State’s most experienced car rental company. As an AVIS system licensee, the AVIS Alaska operates 12 locations throughout Alaska and maintains one of the largest vehicle fleets in the State.

“We are proud to work with such a well-established, professional, and environmentally conscience organization,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “As the demand for EVs grows, TurnOnGreen is poised to provide fleet operators with access to affordable, durable, and dependable EV charging hardware and network services.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions for all types of commercial fleets. The Company’s ultra-fast charging station products, charging management software, and network services allow fleet operators to charge multiple vehicles rapidly and track energy use by the vehicle. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

“Working with AVIS Alaska to provide affordable EV charging solutions will help ease their transition to an electric fleet in the future,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “The EV revolution is well underway, and our mission is to support widespread EV adoption and utilization.”

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Alaska Energy Authority (“AEA”) will receive $7.8 million in federal fiscal year 2022 and $11.1 million in federal fiscal year 2023 from the United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. AEA anticipates receiving approximately $52 million over the next five years through this program to build a network of DC fast chargers throughout Alaska.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

TurnOnGreen designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

