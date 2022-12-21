Japan’s Number One Lubricant Company Joins GRC’s ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program for Data Center Immersion Cooling

AUSTIN, Texas & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC® (Green Revolution Cooling®), the global leader in immersion cooling for data centers, and ENEOS, Japan's largest lubricant company, today announced that ENEOS is joining GRC's ElectroSafe® Fluid Partner Program.

With the validation of ENEOS’ immersion cooling fluids, GRC will not only have additional, globally available fluids, but also a forum for the two companies to continue to collaboratively develop and leverage new fluid formulations and advancements.

"ENEOS is excited to be part of GRC's important initiative to strengthen fluid performance and efficiency for data center liquid immersion cooling," said Toru Konishi, Company President of ENEOS Lubricants Company. "GRC's validation of our immersion cooling fluids will allow data center users to operate systems more safely and confidently while increasing efficiency. Additionally, we will help enable safer fluid operation and add value to the broader data center ecosystem by studying and advancing fluid development together with GRC."

ENEOS is not only Japan’s largest lubricant company but is also among the world’s leading lubricant manufacturers. With ENEOS’ participation in the ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program, GRC and its customers will benefit from ENEOS’ vast technical expertise accumulated over decades of lubricant development.

"GRC and ENEOS have been collaborating for several years, and we look forward to expanding and strengthening our relationship through their participation in GRC's ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program," said Ben Smith, Chief Product Officer at GRC. "ENEOS and GRC will be able to offer additional fluid options to data centers globally while also continuing to work together to improve existing fluids and develop new formulations that improve operational uptime and efficiency."

The ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program evaluates and validates dielectric fluids designed for use in GRC’s immersion cooling systems, ensuring globally available, environmentally responsible solutions that not only meet material compatibility, performance, and safety, but also ensure that they meet customer expectations for improved data center energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and reliability.

With the adoption of immersion cooling accelerating, new fluid formulations continue to be introduced to the market, and it's paramount that data center end-users have the trust and confidence that the fluids they're using meet rigorous standards. In addition to enhancing data center performance, all fluids included in the program will contribute to achieving our customers’ various ESG goals.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit https://grcooling.com for more information.