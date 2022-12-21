Henry Schein Donates Hygiene Packs to Ease Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that its Henry Schein Cares Pack Program, a global cause-marketing campaign to engage health care customers, including dentists and physicians, reached more than 27,000 Ukrainians who have been affected by the current humanitarian crisis.

As a result of the campaign, more than 200 Henry Schein health care customers purchased $10 hygiene packs, which included toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and shampoo, and were kitted by more than 300 Team Schein Members, customers, and their families and friends. This took place at the Company’s Reno, NV and Grapevine, TX distribution centers, as well as sites in France, Italy, Germany, and Australia.

Click here to hear first-person accounts of those who participated in the pack program.

“For more than 20 years, Henry Schein has had emergency preparedness and disaster response as a core focus area,” said David Kochman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Henry Schein. “Through Henry Schein Cares, our global corporate social responsibility program, our goal has always been to provide health care supplies to our long-standing non-governmental partners, and to help those most in need. This year, that need is and continues to be in Ukraine. Through a simple hygiene kit, we hope it offered a small boost to morale, self-esteem, mental health, and overall health. On behalf of Team Schein, we send our sincerest thanks and appreciation to our customers for their contributions that led to the success of this program.”

Once items were purchased and kitted, nonprofit partner, MedShare, worked with local partners such as Razom for Ukraine and RescueNow, and International Medical Corps distributed the kits directly to beneficiaries in Ukraine and Poland.

“We were so fortunate to have been able to partner with Henry Schein to put these hygiene kits into the hands of people who truly need them,” said Charles Redding, MedShare CEO & President, MedShare. “As long-standing partners with Henry Schein, we look forward to continuing to work together to provide hope and healing to the Ukrainian people and refugees.”

“Henry Schein’s generous donation of hygiene kits for Ukrainians affected by the war couldn’t come at a better time,” said Rebecca Milner, Chief Advancement Officer, International Medical Corps. “The Ukrainian people, who have already shown great courage and commitment since the invasion, are facing new hardships as winter descends and as supplies of electricity and clean water have been interrupted. Henry Schein’s hygiene kits will complement our efforts to continue providing health services across the country, as they enable the people we are helping to maintain their dignity in the face of ongoing conflict.”

To learn more about Henry Schein’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, please visit: www.henryschein.com/ukraineresponse.

