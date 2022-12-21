Simeio Announces Partnership with SailPoint to Deliver Frictionless Identity Services and Automation in Enterprise Identity Security

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simeio, the leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) services in the cybersecurity industry, announced today a partnership with SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity security.

This partnership aims to enhance the companies’ identity security capabilities and protection measures by adopting enterprise identity governance controls backed by best-in-class technologies and people. Successfully implementing Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) programs is one of the biggest challenges enterprises face in realizing ROI for identity investments. The partnership will allow existing and prospective clients to drive large-scale adoption and integration of their IGA programs through simplification, automation, and business enablement. Additionally, Simeio's end-to-end identity security services will provide continuous threat protection, monitoring, remediation, and maturity of identity processes across enterprises.

Speaking about the partnership with SailPoint, Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio, said, "I am excited about what this partnership will allow us to bring to our existing and prospective clients jointly. With Simeio's unmatchable experience in transforming identity programs and SailPoint's revolutionary identity security technology, we are confident to deliver nothing but the best to our clients."

According to Asif Savvas, Chief Product Officer, Simeio, "This partnership between an identity technology leader and an identity services leader aims to deliver top-notch solutions that address today's security, risk, and compliance needs. We aim to achieve this through convergence, interoperability, and large-scale adoption across the enterprise for identity services."

SailPoint and Simeio clients will also benefit from the identity convergence capabilities of the Simeio IO platform bringing the much-needed convergence of IGA, Access Management, and Privilege Identity functions to deliver cross-domain identity analytics. In doing so, these systems can more effectively detect and identify threats before they happen. Additionally, Simeio plans to dedicate over 50 SailPoint-certified identity experts to achieve this goal.

SailPoint adds to Simeio’s portfolio of security solutions aimed to facilitate customer success further. SailPoint will partner with Simeio to enable organizations to modernize their identity security services in the cloud.

About Simeio

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®. More information is available at simeio.com.