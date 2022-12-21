InstaSafe Technologies partners with leading cloud services distributor ZNet Technologies to deliver enterprise security solutions pan-India

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bangalore based leading cloud-based security service provider, InstaSafe, has announced the expansion of their products base across the Indian market by partnering with ZNet Technologies, a leading distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions to partners across the globe. With this alliance, InstaSafe will tap into a broader market pan India by leveraging ZNet’s partner network spread across the country. The Start-up also looks forward to tapping into ZNets strong customer base to together create a cohesive, tightly knitted and secure ecosystem.

Founded in 2012, InstaSafe is a cloud-based security service provider that unifies the disparate needs of security and access of the digital worker into a single cloud-delivered scale-out platform, that can be deployed in minutes, and managed via intuitive policy-based management. InstaSafe’s security-as-a-service platform helps organisations become more productive and secure by extending the ability of its remote employees, contractors, and business partners to work securely from any location or device. This collaboration will entitle customers to overcome the challenge of enterprise security in the modern era, make their security solutions cloud-ready, and help them resolve secure access from anywhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandip Panda, Co-Founder and CEO, InstaSafe said, “We are excited to partner with ZNet Technologies. Under this partnership, we plan to leverage our synergies with them across India. Additionally, we envision developing mutually integrated products that will help customers change their security paradigm. We endeavour to ensure that our platform, integrated with ZNet’s distribution channel, will empower users to overcome the challenges of organisation security in the current ecosystem, making their security solutions cloud-ready, and helping them resolve the ‘secure access from anywhere’ conundrum.”

Both the companies will work towards taking InstaSafe’s Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) based Zero Trust security solutions addressing cloud security, identity management, and remote access across the subcontinent.

Commenting on the partnership, Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet said, “We are delighted to partner with InstaSafe, a leader in enterprise security and zero-trust solutions. With this partnership, we aim to deliver InstaSafe’s cloud-ready enterprise security solutions to enterprises, SMBs and individual users via our partner network. Our aim is to make InstaSafe’s intuitive security solutions easily available for partners with flexible billing options using our home-grown service delivery and business automation platform.”

InstaSafe has been recently awarded as the winner of "Security Product Company of the Year" under the product segment by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th Edition. InstaSafe has also been featured as one of the representative vendors in Gartner’s Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access twice in a row and is the only Indian company to be featured in the list. InstaSafe also witnessed a record-breaking 300% increase in business amidst the global pandemic.

About InstaSafe

Founded in November 2012 by a seasoned team with more than 50+man years of experience in the Cybersecurity space, InstaSafe’s mission is to make the internet safe and make the world more open and connected. InstaSafe is trusted by more than 100+ customers globally across verticals, thrice winners of the prestigious CIO Choice awards, and has been a winner of the IBM Global Entrepreneurship program and incubated by Microsoft Ventures & Citrix Accelerators. InstaSafe is a well-funded startup by IAN, CAN & ABM Knowledgeware.

About ZNet Technologies

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, an RPTech subsidiary, was incorporated in 2009 and operates as a distributor of various technology products and services. The company has two business units: ZNetLive and RackNap.

ZNetLive is a distributor/strategic partner of various technology brands, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Acronis, and Freshworks. In addition to distributing these products, ZNetLive also offers managed services through its team of cloud professionals with over 200 certifications.

RackNap is a cloud service delivery and business automation platform. It helps cloud providers automate the delivery of their services and accurately bill for usage based on actual consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide.

About RPtech

Rashi Peripherals Limited, also known as RP tech, is a billion dollar enterprise that was founded in 1989. The company is a leading national distribution partner of global ICT (Information and Communication Technology) brands in India.

Over the past 20 years, RP tech has grown consistently at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20% or more. As a result, the company has become the most preferred B2B partner for over 45 global technology brands.

RP tech has a strong network of 49 branches and 49 service centers across India, serving over 7000 B2B customers and millions of end-users in more than 700 locations. The company is known for its high levels of customer satisfaction.