Genius Sports Awarded Ohio Sports Gaming Supplier License

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a Sports Gaming Supplier License by the state of Ohio, Casino Control Commission.

With the addition of Ohio, Genius Sports now holds 39 licenses, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its award-winning products and services to a wide array of clients operating within these jurisdictions.

“We are honored that the state of Ohio has awarded Genius Sports its sports gaming supplier license to provide licensed sportsbooks across the Buckeye State with access to our groundbreaking NFL products and marketing services” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “As a growing majority of U.S. states legalize sports betting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Ohio, on providing sports fans with official sports data-driven solutions to power their sportsbooks.”

Legal sports betting will be available in Ohio beginning on January 1, 2023.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.