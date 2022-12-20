Integrated DNA Technologies Acquires ArcherDX Next Generation Sequencing Research Assays from Invitae Corporation

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) today announced it closed on the purchase of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) research assays from Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) under the trademarked name Archer®. The integration of IDT’s portfolio with the acquired NGS research assays—which have been foundational in researching novel cancer fusions—will empower labs with an all-in-one solution to uncover biomarkers and advance cancer discoveries. The transaction enables IDT to expand its existing operations, build upon the legacy Archer portfolio, and welcome more than 100 new associates globally.

“The acquisition of the NGS research assays aligns with our focus to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery, laying the foundation for IDT to become a leading oncology research solutions provider,” said Demaris Mills, president, IDT. “The products, tools, talent and licensed technology will enable us to grow our NGS platform and unlock new market opportunities for IDT.”

IDT Invests in NGS Assay Offerings and Enhanced Informatics Capabilities

The acquired NGS research assays are powered by Invitae’s Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) technology and bring new capabilities, including an enhanced bioinformatics platform and expertise, to expand IDT’s xGen™ NGS suite of solutions. The company’s NGS bioinformatics offerings will provide customers with an end-to-end solution to accelerate their projects from bench to analysis. The NGS research assays, which consist of VariantPlex™, FusionPlex™, LiquidPlex™, and Immunoverse™ panels, will continue to be manufactured and produced out of the Boulder, Colo. facility.

Mills added, “Coupled with IDT’s existing xGen NGS portfolio, this acquisition will enable IDT to provide researchers with all-in-one NGS research solutions to uncover novel biomarkers, including critical cancer fusions.”

Transaction Details

IDT purchased Archer NGS research assays—which reported high double-digit growth since 2019—from Invitae for cash consideration of approximately $48 million, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is structured as an asset deal and includes a license to intellectual property related to the AMP technology. The NGS research assays were formally known as Invitae’s Research Use Only (RUO) kitted solutions.

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP* services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

