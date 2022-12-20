SheerID and Sessions Partner to Provide First Responders Secure Access to OnDemand Mental Health Support

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, and Sessions, the leading on-demand mental health support platform for first responders to work through real issues in live, engaging, video small groups that are facilitated by experienced professionals and supported by a community of peers, announced that first responders are now eligible for its discounted program to receive secure, anonymous mental health care services they can trust.

In recognition of the crucial work that First Responders do during the holiday season and all year long, Sessions, through its partnership with SheerID, is offering first responders group support at no cost to the responder or their department through June 2023 if they sign up before December 31. First responders can take advantage of this opportunity to receive secure, anonymous support simply by verifying their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible individuals can take advantage of the safe, secure, and anonymous program.

“We appreciate the dedication and commitment that first responders have made to bettering our communities, and we want to ensure they have access to safe, secure, anonymous, and cost-effective mental health support that they can trust is exclusively for first responders,” said Daryl Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer for Sessions. “We chose to work with SheerID because it provides a platform that ensures anonymity and exclusivity, which are crucial components to our product offering.”

“Providing first responders access to safe, secure, anonymous, and cost-effective mental health support is a crucial service that Sessions is offering the first responder community," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “We are proud to have the opportunity to help ensure first responders, who do so much for communities where they work and live, receive the vital care they deserve.”

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Sessions

Sessions is an on-demand mental health support platform that provides first responders confidential support anytime, anywhere to work through real issues in live, engaging, video small groups that are facilitated by experienced professionals and supported by a community of peers. Sessions was built by a team of retired chiefs, public safety psychologists, peer supporters, and professionals dedicated to the well-being of public safety and frontline medical workers. Sessions allows First Responders to connect nationwide to other first responders and each session consists of up to 12 other first responders from around the country providing members with anonymity outside of their own department where they can address a broad spectrum of mental, emotional, physical and relational needs. First responders share day-to-day stressors and traumas unique to their profession that few others can relate to. Being part of a community that shares these experiences helps reduce the feeling of being alone. That connection creates confidence, builds hope and strengthens first responders to face life’s inevitable challenges. For more information, please visit sessionsfirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.