Eurora Signs With E-commerce Platform Wish to Boost Global Trade Processes

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurora Solutions, a leading provider of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-backed global trade technology solutions, today announced its cooperation agreement with Wish, one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce marketplaces.

As part of the partnership, Eurora will help Wish improve operational speed and efficiency in a variety of complex cross-border fulfillment scenarios.

“Our aim is to continuously improve our operational excellence and customer experience, and we believe this partnership will play an important role in helping us better automate in key areas of the fulfillment process, translating to improved logistics performance and, ultimately, a better user experience,” said Mauricio Monico, Chief Merchant Officer, Product Management at Wish.

“The majority of Wish's customers are based in the USA, Canada, South America, Europe, and Australia, where each day almost a million products are purchased across Wish’s platform. For this reason, we are expecting our engagement to help reduce the operational costs of Wish’s logistics department in those key markets,” said Marko Lastik, Founder and Group CEO of Eurora.

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users.

Eurora uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically manage cross-border VAT, duty amounts, and declarations. More than 250 clients already use the company's platform to send millions of parcels every day. Eurora closed a $40 million Series A round in April 2022.

In recent months, Eurora has opened a UK Central office in London, a US Central office in Miami, an engineering hub in Dubai and an Innovation and Research Centre in Tartu, Estonia. Eurora employs over 220 people in 18 countries.

