Strategic Planning Group Moves to Commonwealth to Optimize Client Outcomes And Capitalize on Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Strategic Planning Group, Inc. from Fishers, Indiana, to its network of financial advisors. Formerly with Cambridge Investment Research, firm president and advisor John Wood, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®, and advisor Chris McCauley, CPA, CFP®, along with director of taxation services Kerry Zerla, CPA, and operations manager Julie Ogle, bring with them more than $220 million in client assets.

Strategic Planning Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to business owners, individuals, and families—with a focus on physicians, executives, and other professionals who range from being in the early stages of their careers to nearing retirement. With a deep-rooted presence in its community for more than three decades, the firm distinguishes itself by building trusted, enduring relationships with clients and families. Its hands-on style goes beyond the numbers, and this approach has helped the firm become a nearly 100 percent referral business. To learn more about Strategic Planning Group, visit www.spgfinancial.com.

“The partnership with Commonwealth will position us to work smarter and faster and, ultimately, deliver better outcomes for our clients,” explained Wood. “And the level of support across all areas is, quite simply, unrivaled.”

When searching for a new home for their business, technology was a key consideration—and something the advisors saw as a differentiator at Commonwealth. McCauley said, “It’s an all-in-one solution. Everything on the platform is pulled together in a streamlined way so we can take full advantage of the benefits and use them with ease.” He expects the efficiencies they’ll gain through planning, reporting tools, and other functionalities will translate to more time to spend on nurturing relationships, as well as tangible capabilities they can showcase to connect with prospects.

Clients who use the technology will see a big difference, too. “The client-facing technology is the best we’ve seen,” noted Wood, adding that their investors will appreciate a more comprehensive, interactive, and intuitive platform.

McCauley and Zerla are also CPAs who keep a mindful eye on tax strategies and implications in their planning approach, which adds a unique layer to their expertise. This panoramic perspective enables them to deliver complete, customized solutions to clients. Another big draw was the chance to bolster their capabilities even further with direct access to Commonwealth’s Investment Management team. “We’re a true ensemble, and collaborating with the investment management group feels like we’re working with an extension of our own team,” explained McCauley.

“Strategic Planning Group has built its longstanding reputation on its dedication to fostering meaningful relationships and its distinctive personal touch—a philosophy that rings true at Commonwealth,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our community of advisors and look forward to helping them optimize our suite of tools and expertise to accelerate their growth trajectory.”

