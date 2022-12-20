Generational Equity Advises GHC Mechanical in its Partnership with Eagle Hill Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that its client GHC Mechanical, Inc. has partnered with Eagle Hill Partners and Jensen’s Plumbing & Heating. The partnership was formed on November 22, 2022.

Located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, GHC Mechanical (GHC) is one of the Chicagoland area’s premier commercial Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) Mechanical Contractors. The Company also provides heating and air conditioning service and maintenance services for the commercial market.

The Company excels at all aspects of construction, including estimating, designing, managing, and maintaining projects in the value engineering, plan/spec, and design/build markets. Harnessing the industry’s latest software such as AutoCAD, DrawTech, Bluebeam & Carrier HAP, GHC’s project managers and engineers provide practical and efficient HVAC designs for any type of building. GHC’s growing service division provides exceptional customer service whether it is emergency HVAC service, customized maintenance programs, equipment replacements, repairs, and more. The Company’s goal is to gain a customer for the life of the facility.

Jensen's Plumbing & Heating (JPH) is an HVAC and plumbing contractor and service provider in the Chicagoland area. JPH serves commercial, industrial, medical, residential, and public end markets.

Eagle Hill Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm that partners with founder and family-owned businesses where they can leverage their experience and professional network to support operational improvements and growth initiatives. The Firm contributes long-term capital with flexible investment horizons and structures to provide full or partial liquidity events to ownership.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Jerry Yocum, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully worked to form the partnership. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the original relationship with GHC.

"Both groups worked very hard to get this transaction to the finish line,” said Yocum.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.