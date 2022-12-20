ReferralPoint Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program for Healthcare Providers’ Integrated Access to a Data-driven, Fully Automated, Closed-loop Referral Management Platform

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReferralPoint, an innovative solution to reduce leakage and costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient experience, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to guide referral selection to the ideal patient-provider match. The IdealMATCH™ feature uses one click to automate authorizations, schedule, and close the loop with patients and providers regardless of the referred-to specialist’s electronic health record (EHR).

“ReferralPoint helps patients receive the right care at the right time through data-driven referral selection,” said Robert Harris, ReferralPoint CEO. “Integration with athenahealth ensures an automated, measurable referral workflow to reduce time and burden for referral staff and provider practices.”

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, ReferralPoint joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about ReferralPoint’s new integrated application, please visit its product listing page on the Marketplace at https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/referralpoint.

About ReferralPoint

ReferralPoint provides fee-for-service and value-based care strategies that use data and automation to transform patient referrals. Unlike manual processes or disconnected tools that result in uninformed referrals, ReferralPoint leverages cost and quality data to rank specialists and facilities to build high value preferred networks and present patient-provider IdealMATCH™ within the EHR workflow. To learn more, visit www.referralpoint.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.