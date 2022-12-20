Bobbie and Uber Eats Team Up to Make Organic Infant Formula Even More Accessible with First-Of-Its-Kind NYC Delivery Pilot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobbie, the Mom-founded and led infant formula company, is partnering with Uber Eats to deliver its organic, European-Inspired formula directly to New Yorkers’ doors starting on December 20, 2022. The pilot program is taking the direct-to-consumer formula brand on-demand this holiday season for the first time ever, to bring parents peace of mind in knowing they can nourish their babies in a New York minute.

With the formula shortage still lingering and more than ⅓ of caregivers reporting difficulties finding formula as recently as November, accessibility to high quality formula is top of mind for Bobbie and Uber Eats. Layered on top of holiday shipping delays (in 2021, 9.4% of holiday packages shipped to New York faced delays, among the highest in the country), and unexpected winter weather, there’s a number of “oh sh*t” reasons New York parents may need a can of formula delivered to their doorstep at the tap of a button this holiday season.

Since the Spring, over 30,000 people seeking asylum have migrated to New York City, with over 20,000 living in shelters, including hundreds of families with infants. That’s why for each can delivered through the pilot program, Bobbie’s social impact arm of the business, Bobbie for Change, will donate a can of formula to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City in support of recently arrived asylum seekers living in temporary NYC shelters, making a difference for local families in need.

“Formula is food and nourishes our most vulnerable population. For years, we’ve helped our customers order nearly every type of food on Uber Eats, and we’re so proud to work with Bobbie to now help parents and caregivers get their babies formula on-demand through our app,“ said Beryl Sanders, Head of New Verticals Partnerships at Uber Eats. “As a Bobbie mom myself, I know how important it is to have access to high quality formula at any given moment. This first-of-its-kind partnership couldn’t have come at a better time against the backdrop of this year’s formula shortage, and we’re thrilled to offer New Yorkers the opportunity to get their beloved Bobbie on Uber Eats.”

The Bobbie Care team has seen first-hand the need for instant, on-demand formula deliveries since launch in 2021. Parents have called, emailed, and direct-messaged on social, panicked about running out of their formula unexpectedly, unable to wait for their next shipment. Never one to sit idly by while our customers are in-need, Bobbie has relied on Uber to deliver hundreds of cans on their own dime, helping parents in a pinch for a plethora of need-formula-now reasons.

From using Uber to send a can of Bobbie to LaGuardia Airport when a customer was stuck with a delayed flight and a hungry baby to ordering an Uber ride through gridlocked Atlanta traffic to a mom who was on her last scoop and ran out of frozen breastmilk, formula is an essential good, and for parents who need a top-up in moments of crisis, there’s often no alternative solution readily available. Until now.

“From the earliest days at Bobbie, we’ve been focused on reimagining how to make formula one less thing modern parents stress about. As a team of moms, this couldn’t hit closer to home for us. That started with our business model, as the first direct-to-consumer formula brand in the U.S., continued with our launch on shelves at Target nationwide this summer, and it’s beyond exciting to add yet another way for parents to easily access Bobbie with a reliable partner like Uber Eats,” said Laura Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bobbie, and mom of three. “We’ve been putting cans of emergency Bobbie into Ubers and sending them to parents for years now. To see this partnership with Uber Eats come to life in an official way is surreal.”

The Bobbie x Uber Eats pilot will be available in NYC from December 20, 2022 through January 31, 2023, or while supply lasts. Deliveries will be available to most Uber Eats users in Manhattan. To order, open the Uber Eats app and search for Bobbie, or tap on the Baby and Kids Hub to see the Bobbie storefront. Cans are priced at $28 each.

