Application & Cloud Security Leader Chooses DTEX InTERCEPT to Manage Insider Risk and Prevent Data Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company™, today announced that one of the world’s leading application performance and cloud security vendors has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to secure patents, protect business process innovation, and prevent data loss.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

In the face of changing global economic conditions, the increasing risk of corporate espionage, and a pending corporate reduction in force action, the application performance and cloud security vendor prioritized an immediate review of existing insider risk and data loss prevention technology. The vendor’s legal team was heavily involved in the RFP and vendor evaluation processes to ensure employee privacy would be protected as part of the adoption of any insider risk and data loss prevention solution in compliance with the European Union’s GDPR and California’s Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). After exhaustive review of DTEX InTERCEPT’s patented metadata collection model, the vendor’s legal, IT and, cyber security teams selected DTEX to replace its existing first-generation insider risk and data loss prevention solutions globally.

DTEX InTERCEPT’s seamless integration with the application performance and cloud security vendor’s NGAV system, as well as its innovative Zero Trust approach to data loss prevention were also deciding factors in the enterprises choice to standardize on DTEX InTERCEPT across all enterprise workstations and servers. Upon selection, a senior cyber security executive said, “DTEX is a proven solution that won’t break our systems.”

“It is incredibly gratifying to have our insider risk and data loss prevention technology chosen by a fellow cyber security vendor. In this case, it was again the uniqueness of our data set and ability to keep employee data private, while delivering dynamic, contextual human behavior visibility that was the deciding factor in the customer’s decision,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “Likewise, a peer’s decision to adopt our technology makes a strong statement that traditional solutions focused on machine intelligence are insufficient to protect data in today’s distributed workforce reality. The difference is most definitely human.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.