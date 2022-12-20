MatSing Lens Antennas Enhancing Fan Experience at 9 College Football Bowl Games

With the 2022-23 college football bowl season underway, MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced that it has deployments in 7 stadiums to provide 4G LTE and 5G services for 9 of the games. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the 2022-23 college football bowl season underway, MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced that it has deployments in 7 stadiums to provide 4G LTE and 5G services for 9 of the games.

This includes the National Championship Game being held at SoFi Stadium on January 8, and 50% of the New Year’s Six games. The full list of deployments at bowl games includes:

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

LA Bowl, Inglewood, CA

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, TX

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, FL

Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, FL

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, TX

College Football National Championship, Inglewood, CA

The patented lens antennas, typically installed in the aerial infrastructure of the stadiums, provide high-bandwidth connectivity to the coverage areas, including hot-spot locations. Typically deployed within the stadium and in the parking lots, fans will experience superior connectivity during games and tailgating gatherings. Uploading photos and videos while sharing live experiences with family and friends will be made possible via the network connectivity enabled by MatSing.

“Throughout the regular college season leading to these final games, our antennas have been there to enhance the gameday experience by allowing fans to stay connected while streaming content and posting to their social platforms,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “We’ve designed our antennas specifically to meet these needs by supporting all bands and frequencies, including C-Band. Our lens technology is highly advanced while delivering highest-bandwidth stadium-wide connectivity with the fewest antenna locations. Our antennas are deployed in over 100 stadiums and arenas today and leveraged by the leading mobile network operators globally.”

MatSing will be tuning in to see which teams come out victorious with the help of fans capturing game-changing moments via their cellular devices.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.