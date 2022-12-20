Wynnchurch Invests in Decorative Films, Further Growing Appvion Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appvion, a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”) portfolio company, announced the addition of Decorative Films, LLC (“Decorative Films” or the “Company”) to the platform. Decorative Films manufactures adhesive decorative, privacy, and functional window films in Frederick, Maryland for commercial and residential use that are sold through a global network of dealer partners. This follows Wynnchurch’s investment in Nekoosa Coated Products, LLC (“Nekoosa”) in November 2022.

“I am honored to partner with the entire Decorative Films team,” said Paul Charapata, Appvion CEO. “Decorative Films is a leader in the window films market due to the broad and innovative portfolio of products they have created and strong partnerships they have built. They are first class people running a best-in-class operation.”

Peter Huyser, founder of Decorative Films, said in a statement, “We believe that our new partnership will provide exceptional support and resources as well as expand Decorative Films product line with new and innovative films for all of our incredible customers worldwide.”

“We are excited to partner with the Decorative Films team as we continue building the Appvion platform and increase our value proposition to customers,” said Greg Gleason, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch.

This acquisition reflects the Company’s commitment to being a leader in the engineered media and solutions marketplace, and desire to grow through strategic acquisitions that bring value to all our stakeholders.

“With the incredible support of Wynnchurch, we have completed two significant acquisitions and invested nearly $20 million in growth focused capital projects over the last six months. We have a very strong business platform that is positioned for strong growth,” added Paul Charapata.

About Decorative Films:

Founded in 1979 as a glass coating company, Decorative Films serviced the solar control window tinting industry. Today, Decorative Films manufactures decorative window films under registered trademarks, SOLYX®, SimGlass®, UltraCool®, UltraSafe®, UltraAuto® and UltraGlare®. For more information, please visit: www.decorativefilm.com.

About Appvion:

Appvion applies coating solutions to flexible substrates, including products from an FDA-compliant facility. Appvion’s primary product offering includes direct thermal labels and film solutions, and renewable, fiber-based consumer and industrial packaging solutions. For more information, please visit: www.appvion.com.

About Nekoosa:

Nekoosa is a leading provider of engineered materials in application tapes, specialty synthetics, pressure sensitive films, and sheeted digital and offset grade carbonless paper. Nekoosa now represents the RTape, Catalina Graphic Films, Mojave Digital Media, SYNAPS, ClingZ®, MagneCote® and CET Films brands. For more information, please visit: www.nekoosa.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an office in New York and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com.